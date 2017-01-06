Whitehead ended the regular season with 589 return yards, but just 13 touches on offense in 15 games.

Other than the occasional jet sweep, Whitehead's involvement on offense remained low during his second NFL season, but with Cole Beasley seeing more work as the Cowboys' slot receiver, Whitehead added primary punt return duties to his portfolio in addition to returning kickoffs. With Terrance Williams potentially not coming back in 2017 there could be more snaps and targets available for Whitehead next season, but as yet he hasn't convinced the coaching staff he can be a reliable receiving option.