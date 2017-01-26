Dolphins' Andre Branch: Miami wants him back
The Dolphins will meet with the agent for Branch while at the Senior Bowl, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Branch had a solid season for Miami in 2016 with 5.5 sacks, 49 tackles, and two forced fumbles. Pass rushers don't grow on trees in the NFL and although the Dolphins would like to keep him, Branch could get more lucrative offers from several other teams once he hits free agency.
