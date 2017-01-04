Sims didn't catch his only target during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Sims was completely unheard from in the regular season finale as the Dolphins' passing attack almost exclusively flowed through a triad of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills. Having not seen more than four targets in a single game all season, Sims remains a touchdown-dependent fantasy option for Sunday's postseason matchup with the Steelers.