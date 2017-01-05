Gray played on just one of 59 offensive snaps during the Dolphins' season finale against the Patriots.

Despite possessing status as Miami's No. 2 tight end behind Dion Sims, Gray was almost exclusively contained to special teams work on Sunday. This is nothing new as the converted college quarterback has only been involved in the passing attack in games this season when both Sims and Jordan Cameron (concussion) sat out (forcing Gray to start). With Cameron an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, there's a chance Gray will maintain his current slotting on the depth chart in 2017, but his role in the offense is unlikely to change considering the Dolphins' indifference towards featuring tight ends.