Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Has cast removed

Tannehill (knee) had the cast removed from his leg Friday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill missed his second straight game Saturday due to the ACL an MCL sprain but the team is hopeful that he will return at some point during the playoffs. Tannehill is also no longer using crutches but does have a limp. If Denver loses Sunday, Miami would clinch a playoff spot and have nothing to play for in Week 17. This could give Tannehill almost two more weeks to get his knee healthy for the wildcard game.