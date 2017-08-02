Dolphins' Storm Johnson: Returns to practice
Johnson (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson reportedly injured his foot Monday, but given the limited severity of the injury he was able to be get back to practicing quickly. While the quick turnaround does bode well for the 25-year-old competing for a final roster spot, he still has his work cut out for him moving forward.
More News
-
Dolphins' Storm Johnson: Sidelined by foot issue•
-
Storm Johnson: Signed to future contract with Dolphins•
-
Storm Johnson: Waived by Tampa Bay Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Storm Johnson: Capitalizes on Saturday opportunity•
-
Buccaneers' Storm Johnson: Signed by Bucs on Monday•
-
Jaguars part ways with RB Storm Johnson•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...