Falcons' Matt Ryan: Dispatches Packers with five total touchdowns

Ryan completed 27 of 38 passes for 392 yards and four touchdowns while rushing three times for 23 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 44-21 NFC championship game victory over the Packers.

Ryan led the Falcons to 17 points on the first three possessions, capping the opening drive with a two-yard pass to Mohamed Sanu and the third with a 14-yard scramble for his first rushing score since Week 1 of the 2012 season. He later added two more touchdown passes to Julio Jones and another one to Devonta Freeman during a stretch of four consecutive touchdown drives. The 31-year-old veteran came into this postseason with a 1-4 playoff record and 9:7 touchdown to interception ratio, but has been magnificent in two appearances here with eight total touchdowns and no turnovers in guiding the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance.