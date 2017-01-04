Fantasy Football Early 2017 Mock Draft: David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Le'Veon Bell on top

The calendar just turned to January, and the NFL playoffs haven't even started. But it's never too soon for a Fantasy Football mock draft.

Right? Of course.

We wanted to do our first 2017 standard mock draft right after the regular season ended to see what we learned from the past 17 weeks. As you'll see with the results here, in some cases we learned a lot.

And some old habits are hard to break.

The first round had several players you would expect, with the top three overall selections as David Johnson , Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell . Barring an injury to Bell or Elliott in the playoffs (Johnson is expected to be fine from his knee injury in Week 17) these will likely be the first three picks in most formats.

At No. 4 overall is where it becomes interesting, and I still like Antonio Brown , Odell Beckham and Julio Jones in that order. In this draft it went Beckham, Brown, LeSean McCoy and Jones after the first three, and McCoy is definitely in the conversation with a top-10 overall pick, even though he will be 29 in 2017.

Some of the controversial picks in Round 1 were Rob Gronkowski at No. 11 overall, which is too soon given his injury-plagued 2016. He's still the No. 1 overall tight end coming into the season, but he should be drafted toward the middle or end of Round 2.

Jordan Howard went at No. 10 overall, and you should get used to seeing him in the first round heading into the offseason. He was a star for the Bears as a rookie with more than 1,600 total yards and seven total touchdowns despite having little help around him, and he should improve in his sophomore campaign.

We also had some questions about Mike Evans going after Jones and A.J. Green , which is fair since Evans was the No. 2 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues in 2016. I have Evans ranked behind Jones and Green for now, but he should be a top-10 overall pick next season.

It was also interesting to see where some of the busts and injured players from 2016 went in this draft. Todd Gurley and DeAndre Hopkins went in Round 2, Allen Robinson , Keenan Allen , C.J. Anderson , Adrian Peterson and Alshon Jeffery went in Round 3, Sammy Watkins , Jamaal Charles and Eddie Lacy went in Round 4 and Ameer Abdullah went in Round 5.

Of these picks, I like Gurley in Round 2, Robinson in Round 3 and Abdullah in Round 5. Hopkins should be a Round 3 pick, and the earliest I would draft Allen, Anderson and Jeffery, who is an impending free agent, is Round 4. Watkins, who is expected to have another surgery on his foot, should not go before Round 5. And I want nothing to do with Peterson, Charles or Lacy before Round 5 since we don't know where any of them will play next season.

Instead of those players, you should focus on some of the guys with upside, including Derrick Henry (Round 5), Kenneth Dixon (Round 5), Jerick McKinnon (Round 5), Tyreek Hill (Round 6), Paul Perkins (Round 6), Martavis Bryant (Round 7), C.J. Prosise (Round 7), Hunter Henry (Round 8) and J.J. Nelson (Round 8). You've seen most of these players perform in 2016, and they could be breakouts in 2017.

Derrick Henry will take on more work in tandem with DeMarco Murray , and Dixon (Baltimore), McKinnon (Minnesota) and Perkins (Giants) could be starters for their respective teams. Prosise should also challenge for a big role with Seattle in tandem with Thomas Rawls , and we'd love to see Hill become more involved as a receiver in Kansas City.

Hunter Henry and Nelson should be featured more next season, and we hope Bryant is reinstated from his suspension and can play 16 games. If that happens, it's doubtful he lasts until Round 7 given his potential.

I drafted two of these upside players with Perkins and Nelson, and I love their value. This was after starting my team with studs at No. 7 overall in Jones, Jay Ajayi , Michael Thomas , Latavius Murray and Spencer Ware .

Ajayi can be a potential first-round pick if you could guarantee a full season from his offensive line, and Thomas should build off his monster rookie campaign now that it appears Sean Payton and Drew Brees will remain with the Saints. Murray might not return to the Raiders as a free agent, but he's likely a No. 2 running back no matter where he plays. And Ware could easily be the starter for the Chiefs in 2017, which also makes him a No. 2 option.

I feel like I stole Ben Roethlisberger in Round 7, Zach Ertz in Round 9 and Eric Decker in Round 10, and I handcuffed Ajayi with Kenyan Drake in Round 11. It was easy to draft Dak Prescott in Round 12, and he's a No. 1 quarterback heading into 2017 after his outstanding rookie year. And I took a flier on Tyler Lockett in Round 13 with the hope he can become a third-year breakout.

A lot will change between now and August, but this was a fun exercise to start our offseason. Stay tuned for plenty of Fantasy Football coverage to come over the next several months.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Will Brinson, NFL Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer Meron Berkson, Producer R.J. White, NFL Editor George Maselli, Editor Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Matthew Coca, Producer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer Joe Polito, Social Media Producer Nick Kostos, Video Host

Mock Draft Results