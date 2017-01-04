Fantasy Football Early 2017 Mock Draft: David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Le'Veon Bell on top

It's never too early for a Fantasy Football mock draft, and Jamey Eisenberg says our first draft for 2017 gives us a chance to reflect on what happened in the 2016 season.

The calendar just turned to January, and the NFL playoffs haven't even started. But it's never too soon for a Fantasy Football mock draft.

Right? Of course.

We wanted to do our first 2017 standard mock draft right after the regular season ended to see what we learned from the past 17 weeks. As you'll see with the results here, in some cases we learned a lot.

And some old habits are hard to break.

The first round had several players you would expect, with the top three overall selections as David Johnson , Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell . Barring an injury to Bell or Elliott in the playoffs (Johnson is expected to be fine from his knee injury in Week 17) these will likely be the first three picks in most formats.

At No. 4 overall is where it becomes interesting, and I still like Antonio Brown , Odell Beckham and Julio Jones in that order. In this draft it went Beckham, Brown, LeSean McCoy and Jones after the first three, and McCoy is definitely in the conversation with a top-10 overall pick, even though he will be 29 in 2017.

Some of the controversial picks in Round 1 were Rob Gronkowski at No. 11 overall, which is too soon given his injury-plagued 2016. He's still the No. 1 overall tight end coming into the season, but he should be drafted toward the middle or end of Round 2.

Jordan Howard went at No. 10 overall, and you should get used to seeing him in the first round heading into the offseason. He was a star for the Bears as a rookie with more than 1,600 total yards and seven total touchdowns despite having little help around him, and he should improve in his sophomore campaign.

We also had some questions about Mike Evans going after Jones and A.J. Green , which is fair since Evans was the No. 2 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues in 2016. I have Evans ranked behind Jones and Green for now, but he should be a top-10 overall pick next season.

It was also interesting to see where some of the busts and injured players from 2016 went in this draft. Todd Gurley and DeAndre Hopkins went in Round 2, Allen Robinson , Keenan Allen , C.J. Anderson , Adrian Peterson and Alshon Jeffery went in Round 3, Sammy Watkins , Jamaal Charles and Eddie Lacy went in Round 4 and Ameer Abdullah went in Round 5.

Of these picks, I like Gurley in Round 2, Robinson in Round 3 and Abdullah in Round 5. Hopkins should be a Round 3 pick, and the earliest I would draft Allen, Anderson and Jeffery, who is an impending free agent, is Round 4. Watkins, who is expected to have another surgery on his foot, should not go before Round 5. And I want nothing to do with Peterson, Charles or Lacy before Round 5 since we don't know where any of them will play next season.

Instead of those players, you should focus on some of the guys with upside, including Derrick Henry (Round 5), Kenneth Dixon (Round 5), Jerick McKinnon (Round 5), Tyreek Hill (Round 6), Paul Perkins (Round 6), Martavis Bryant (Round 7), C.J. Prosise (Round 7), Hunter Henry (Round 8) and J.J. Nelson (Round 8). You've seen most of these players perform in 2016, and they could be breakouts in 2017.

Derrick Henry will take on more work in tandem with DeMarco Murray , and Dixon (Baltimore), McKinnon (Minnesota) and Perkins (Giants) could be starters for their respective teams. Prosise should also challenge for a big role with Seattle in tandem with Thomas Rawls , and we'd love to see Hill become more involved as a receiver in Kansas City.

Hunter Henry and Nelson should be featured more next season, and we hope Bryant is reinstated from his suspension and can play 16 games. If that happens, it's doubtful he lasts until Round 7 given his potential.

I drafted two of these upside players with Perkins and Nelson, and I love their value. This was after starting my team with studs at No. 7 overall in Jones, Jay Ajayi , Michael Thomas , Latavius Murray and Spencer Ware .

Ajayi can be a potential first-round pick if you could guarantee a full season from his offensive line, and Thomas should build off his monster rookie campaign now that it appears Sean Payton and Drew Brees will remain with the Saints. Murray might not return to the Raiders as a free agent, but he's likely a No. 2 running back no matter where he plays. And Ware could easily be the starter for the Chiefs in 2017, which also makes him a No. 2 option.

I feel like I stole Ben Roethlisberger in Round 7, Zach Ertz in Round 9 and Eric Decker in Round 10, and I handcuffed Ajayi with Kenyan Drake in Round 11. It was easy to draft Dak Prescott in Round 12, and he's a No. 1 quarterback heading into 2017 after his outstanding rookie year. And I took a flier on Tyler Lockett in Round 13 with the hope he can become a third-year breakout.

A lot will change between now and August, but this was a fun exercise to start our offseason. Stay tuned for plenty of Fantasy Football coverage to come over the next several months.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

  1. Will Brinson, NFL Writer
  2. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
  3. Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer
  4. Meron Berkson, Producer
  5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
  6. George Maselli, Editor
  7. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
  8. Matthew Coca, Producer
  9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
  10. Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer
  11. Joe Polito, Social Media Producer
  12. Nick Kostos, Video Host
Mock Draft Results
Round by Round
Round 1
Pick Team Player
1 Brinson David Johnson, RB, ARI
2 Aizer Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
3 Towers Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
4 Berkson Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
5 R.J. White Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
6 Maselli LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
7 Eisenberg Julio Jones, WR, ATL
8 Coca Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
9 Richard A.J. Green, WR, CIN
10 Scott White Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
11 Polito Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
12 Kostos Mike Evans, WR, TB
Round 2
Pick Team Player
13 Kostos T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
14 Polito Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
15 Scott White Melvin Gordon, RB, SD
16 Richard DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
17 Coca Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
18 Eisenberg Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
19 Maselli Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
20 R.J. White Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
21 Berkson DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
22 Towers Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
23 Aizer Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
24 Brinson Brandin Cooks, WR, NO
Round 3
Pick Team Player
25 Brinson Allen Robinson, WR, JAC
26 Aizer Mark Ingram, RB, NO
27 Towers Keenan Allen, WR, SD
28 Berkson C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
29 R.J. White Adrian Peterson, RB, MIN
30 Maselli Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
31 Eisenberg Michael Thomas, WR, NO
32 Coca Alshon Jeffery, WR, CHI
33 Richard Travis Kelce, TE, KC
34 Scott White LeGarrette Blount, RB, NE
35 Polito Jeremy Hill, RB, CIN
36 Kostos Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
Round 4
Pick Team Player
37 Kostos Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
38 Polito Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
39 Scott White Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
40 Richard Davante Adams, WR, GB
41 Coca Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
42 Eisenberg Latavius Murray, RB, OAK
43 Maselli Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
44 R.J. White Jamaal Charles, RB, KC
45 Berkson Andrew Luck, QB, IND
46 Towers Eddie Lacy, RB, GB
47 Aizer Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
48 Brinson Thomas Rawls, RB, SEA
Round 5
Pick Team Player
49 Brinson Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA
50 Aizer Golden Tate, WR, DET
51 Towers Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
52 Berkson Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
53 R.J. White Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
54 Maselli Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
55 Eisenberg Spencer Ware, RB, KC
56 Coca Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
57 Richard Jerick McKinnon, RB, MIN
58 Scott White Isaiah Crowell, RB, CLE
59 Polito Jonathan Stewart, RB, CAR
60 Kostos Drew Brees, QB, NO
Round 6
Pick Team Player
61 Kostos Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
62 Polito Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
63 Scott White Tom Brady, QB, NE
64 Richard Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
65 Coca Donte Moncrief, WR, IND
66 Eisenberg Paul Perkins, RB, NYG
67 Maselli Dion Lewis, RB, NE
68 R.J. White Julian Edelman, WR, NE
69 Berkson Brandon Marshall, WR, NYJ
70 Towers Terrelle Pryor, WR, CLE
71 Aizer Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
72 Brinson Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
Round 7
Pick Team Player
73 Brinson Cam Newton, QB, CAR
74 Aizer Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
75 Towers Ty Montgomery, WR, GB
76 Berkson Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
77 R.J. White DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
78 Maselli Michael Floyd, WR, NE
79 Eisenberg Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
80 Coca Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
81 Richard C.J. Prosise, RB, SEA
82 Scott White DeSean Jackson, WR, WAS
83 Polito Theo Riddick, RB, DET
84 Kostos Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
Round 8
Pick Team Player
85 Kostos Frank Gore, RB, IND
86 Polito Taylor Gabriel, WR, ATL
87 Scott White Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
88 Richard Ryan Mathews, RB, PHI
89 Coca Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
90 Eisenberg J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
91 Maselli Hunter Henry, TE, SD
92 R.J. White Derek Carr, QB, OAK
93 Berkson Doug Martin, RB, TB
94 Towers Charles Sims, RB, TB
95 Aizer Chris Ivory, RB, JAC
96 Brinson Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
Round 9
Pick Team Player
97 Brinson Danny Woodhead, RB, SD
98 Aizer Tyrell Williams, WR, SD
99 Towers Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
100 Berkson Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
101 R.J. White Cameron Brate, TE, TB
102 Maselli Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
103 Eisenberg Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
104 Coca Marvin Jones, WR, DET
105 Richard Malcolm Mitchell, WR, NE
106 Scott White Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
107 Polito Will Fuller, WR, HOU
108 Kostos T.J. Yeldon, RB, JAC
Round 10
Pick Team Player
109 Kostos Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
110 Polito Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
111 Scott White Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
112 Richard DeAndre Washington, RB, OAK
113 Coca Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
114 Eisenberg Eric Decker, WR, NYJ
115 Maselli Rex Burkhead, RB, CIN
116 R.J. White Darren Sproles, RB, PHI
117 Berkson Matt Forte, RB, NYJ
118 Towers Ladarius Green, TE, PIT
119 Aizer Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI
120 Brinson Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
Round 11
Pick Team Player
121 Brinson Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
122 Aizer Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
123 Towers Mike Gillislee, RB, BUF
124 Berkson Corey Coleman, WR, CLE
125 R.J. White Kenny Britt, WR, LAR
126 Maselli DST Broncos, DEN
127 Eisenberg Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
128 Coca Kevin White, WR, CHI
129 Richard Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
130 Scott White Randall Cobb, WR, GB
131 Polito Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
132 Kostos Josh Doctson, WR, WAS
Round 12
Pick Team Player
133 Kostos Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, TB
134 Polito DST Chiefs, KC
135 Scott White Jeremy Maclin, WR, KC
136 Richard Matt Asiata, RB, MIN
137 Coca Jordan Matthews, WR, PHI
138 Eisenberg Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
139 Maselli Tyrod Taylor, QB, BUF
140 R.J. White Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS
141 Berkson Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
142 Towers Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
143 Aizer Darren McFadden, RB, DAL
144 Brinson John Brown, WR, ARI
Round 13
Pick Team Player
145 Brinson Christine Michael, RB, GB
146 Aizer DST Giants, NYG
147 Towers Philip Rivers, QB, SD
148 Berkson Travis Benjamin, WR, SD
149 R.J. White Zach Zenner, RB, DET
150 Maselli Dennis Pitta, TE, BAL
151 Eisenberg Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
152 Coca Tajae Sharpe, WR, TEN
153 Richard DST Seahawks, SEA,
154 Scott White Colin Kaepernick, QB, SF
155 Polito Sammie Coates, WR, PIT
156 Kostos Justin Tucker, K, BAL
Round 14
Pick Team Player
157 Kostos DST Texans, HOU
158 Polito Damien Williams, RB, MIA
159 Scott White DST Vikings, MIN
160 Richard Matt Bryant, K, ATL
161 Coca DST Ravens, BAL
162 Eisenberg DST Eagles, PHI
163 Maselli DeAngelo Williams, RB, PIT
164 R.J. White DST Cardinals, ARI
165 Berkson DST Panthers, CAR
166 Towers DST Steelers, PIT
167 Aizer Eli Rogers, WR, PIT
168 Brinson DST Patriots, NE
Round 15
Pick Team Player
169 Brinson Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
170 Aizer Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
171 Towers Mason Crosby, K, GB
172 Berkson Dan Bailey, K, DAL
173 R.J. White Caleb Sturgis, K, PHI
174 Maselli Brandon McManus, K, DEN
175 Eisenberg Steven Hauschka, K, SEA
176 Coca Dustin Hopkins, K, WAS
177 Richard Alex Collins, RB, SEA
178 Scott White Wil Lutz, K, NO
179 Polito Chris Boswell, K, PIT
180 Kostos Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd.Pk Player
1.2 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
2.11 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
3.2 Mark Ingram, RB, NO
4.11 Michael Crabtree, WR, OAK
5.2 Golden Tate, WR, DET
6.11 Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
7.2 Martavis Bryant, WR, PIT
8.11 Chris Ivory, RB, JAC
9.2 Tyrell Williams, WR, SD
10.11 Wendell Smallwood, RB, PHI
11.2 Kyle Rudolph, TE, MIN
12.11 Darren McFadden, RB, DAL
13.2 DST Giants, NYG
14.11 Eli Rogers, WR, PIT
15.2 Adam Vinatieri, K, IND
Meron Berkson
Rd.Pk Player
1.4 Odell Beckham, WR, NYG
2.9 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU
3.4 C.J. Anderson, RB, DEN
4.9 Andrew Luck, QB, IND
5.4 Rob Kelley, RB, WAS
6.9 Brandon Marshall, WR, NYJ
7.4 Delanie Walker, TE, TEN
8.9 Doug Martin, RB, TB
9.4 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI
10.9 Matt Forte, RB, NYJ
11.4 Corey Coleman, WR, CLE
12.9 Chris Thompson, RB, WAS
13.4 Travis Benjamin, WR, SD
14.9 DST Panthers, CAR
15.4 Dan Bailey, K, DAL
Will Brinson
Rd.Pk Player
1.1 David Johnson, RB, ARI
2.12 Brandin Cooks, WR, NO
3.1 Allen Robinson, WR, JAC
4.12 Thomas Rawls, RB, SEA
5.1 Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA
6.12 Greg Olsen, TE, CAR
7.1 Cam Newton, QB, CAR
8.12 Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS
9.1 Danny Woodhead, RB, SD
10.12 Duke Johnson, RB, CLE
11.1 Cameron Meredith, WR, CHI
12.12 John Brown, WR, ARI
13.1 Christine Michael, RB, GB
14.12 DST Patriots, NE
15.1 Stephen Gostkowski, K, NE
Matthew Coca
Rd.Pk Player
1.8 Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL
2.5 Todd Gurley, RB, LAR
3.8 Alshon Jeffery, WR, CHI
4.5 Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA
5.8 Kenneth Dixon, RB, BAL
6.5 Donte Moncrief, WR, IND
7.8 Devontae Booker, RB, DEN
8.5 Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
9.8 Marvin Jones, WR, DET
10.5 Tyler Eifert, TE, CIN
11.8 Kevin White, WR, CHI
12.5 Jordan Matthews, WR, PHI
13.8 Tajae Sharpe, WR, TEN
14.5 DST Ravens, BAL
15.8 Dustin Hopkins, K, WAS
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd.Pk Player
1.7 Julio Jones, WR, ATL
2.6 Jay Ajayi, RB, MIA
3.7 Michael Thomas, WR, NO
4.6 Latavius Murray, RB, OAK
5.7 Spencer Ware, RB, KC
6.6 Paul Perkins, RB, NYG
7.7 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT
8.6 J.J. Nelson, WR, ARI
9.7 Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
10.6 Eric Decker, WR, NYJ
11.7 Kenyan Drake, RB, MIA
12.6 Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
13.7 Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
14.6 DST Eagles, PHI
15.7 Steven Hauschka, K, SEA
Nick Kostos
Rd.Pk Player
1.12 Mike Evans, WR, TB
2.1 T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
3.12 Jordan Reed, TE, WAS
4.1 Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN
5.12 Drew Brees, QB, NO
6.1 Ameer Abdullah, RB, DET
7.12 Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
8.1 Frank Gore, RB, IND
9.12 T.J. Yeldon, RB, JAC
10.1 Jalen Richard, RB, OAK
11.12 Josh Doctson, WR, WAS
12.1 Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, TB
13.12 Justin Tucker, K, BAL
14.1 DST Texans, HOU
15.12 Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
George Maselli
Rd.Pk Player
1.6 LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF
2.7 Dez Bryant, WR, DAL
3.6 Carlos Hyde, RB, SF
4.7 Sammy Watkins, WR, BUF
5.6 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
6.7 Dion Lewis, RB, NE
7.6 Michael Floyd, WR, NE
8.7 Hunter Henry, TE, SD
9.6 Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN
10.7 Rex Burkhead, RB, CIN
11.6 DST Broncos, DEN
12.7 Tyrod Taylor, QB, BUF
13.6 Dennis Pitta, TE, BAL
14.7 DeAngelo Williams, RB, PIT
15.6 Brandon McManus, K, DEN
Joe Polito
Rd.Pk Player
1.11 Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE
2.2 Jordy Nelson, WR, GB
3.11 Jeremy Hill, RB, CIN
4.2 Tevin Coleman, RB, ATL
5.11 Jonathan Stewart, RB, CAR
6.2 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
7.11 Theo Riddick, RB, DET
8.2 Taylor Gabriel, WR, ATL
9.11 Will Fuller, WR, HOU
10.2 Rishard Matthews, WR, TEN
11.11 Matthew Stafford, QB, DET
12.2 DST Chiefs, KC
13.11 Sammie Coates, WR, PIT
14.2 Damien Williams, RB, MIA
15.11 Chris Boswell, K, PIT
R.J. White
Rd.Pk Player
1.5 Antonio Brown, WR, PIT
2.8 Lamar Miller, RB, HOU
3.5 Adrian Peterson, RB, MIN
4.8 Jamaal Charles, RB, KC
5.5 Kelvin Benjamin, WR, CAR
6.8 Julian Edelman, WR, NE
7.5 DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
8.8 Derek Carr, QB, OAK
9.5 Cameron Brate, TE, TB
10.8 Darren Sproles, RB, PHI
11.5 Kenny Britt, WR, LAR
12.8 Kirk Cousins, QB, WAS
13.5 Zach Zenner, RB, DET
14.8 DST Cardinals, ARI
15.5 Caleb Sturgis, K, PHI
Dave Richard
Rd.Pk Player
1.9 A.J. Green, WR, CIN
2.4 DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN
3.9 Travis Kelce, TE, KC
4.4 Davante Adams, WR, GB
5.9 Jerick McKinnon, RB, MIN
6.4 Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
7.9 C.J. Prosise, RB, SEA
8.4 Ryan Mathews, RB, PHI
9.9 Malcolm Mitchell, WR, NE
10.4 DeAndre Washington, RB, OAK
11.9 Marqise Lee, WR, JAC
12.4 Matt Asiata, RB, MIN
13.9 DST Seahawks, SEA,
14.4 Matt Bryant, K, ATL
15.9 Alex Collins, RB, SEA
Scott White
Rd.Pk Player
1.10 Jordan Howard, RB, CHI
2.3 Melvin Gordon, RB, SD
3.10 LeGarrette Blount, RB, NE
4.3 Bilal Powell, RB, NYJ
5.10 Isaiah Crowell, RB, CLE
6.3 Tom Brady, QB, NE
7.10 DeSean Jackson, WR, WAS
8.3 Jimmy Graham, TE, SEA
9.10 Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
10.3 Kenny Stills, WR, MIA
11.10 Randall Cobb, WR, GB
12.3 Jeremy Maclin, WR, KC
13.10 Colin Kaepernick, QB, SF
14.3 DST Vikings, MIN
15.10 Wil Lutz, K, NO
Chris Towers
Rd.Pk Player
1.3 Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT
2.10 Amari Cooper, WR, OAK
3.3 Keenan Allen, WR, SD
4.10 Eddie Lacy, RB, GB
5.3 Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN
6.10 Terrelle Pryor, WR, CLE
7.3 Ty Montgomery, WR, GB
8.10 Charles Sims, RB, TB
9.3 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, DEN
10.10 Ladarius Green, TE, PIT
11.3 Mike Gillislee, RB, BUF
12.10 Josh Gordon, WR, CLE
13.3 Philip Rivers, QB, SD
14.10 DST Steelers, PIT
15.3 Mason Crosby, K, GB
Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

