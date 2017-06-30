Giants' Geno Smith: Limited at OTAs

Smith (knee - ACL) was a limited participant during the Giants' OTAs, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.

Smith -- who tore his right ACL in Week 7 of last season -- declared himself 100 percent healthy in May, but the Giants evidently weren't convinced considering they prevented him from taking part in 11-on-11 drills during OTAs. It likely won't be long until he's back to full strength so we'll revisit Smith's status when training camp commences in late July.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories