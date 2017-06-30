Giants' Geno Smith: Limited at OTAs

Smith (knee - ACL) was a limited participant during the Giants' OTAs, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.

Smith -- who tore his right ACL in Week 7 of last season -- declared himself 100 percent healthy in May, but the Giants evidently weren't convinced considering they prevented him from taking part in 11-on-11 drills during OTAs. It likely won't be long until he's back to full strength so we'll revisit Smith's status when training camp commences in late July.