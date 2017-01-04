Giants' Sterling Shepard: Picks up three catches in win
Shepard caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's win over Washington.
It was one of Shepard's quietest outings since the Giants' Week 8 bye. In those nine games, Shepard has emerged as a viable complement to Odell Beckham -- catching at least four passes in five of nine games and scoring six times. Shepard was held to just 14 yards early this season against the Giants' wild-card opponent, Green Bay. It is worth noting, however, that no team has given up more yards and touchdowns to wide receivers this season than the Packers.