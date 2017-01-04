Shepard caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's win over Washington.

It was one of Shepard's quietest outings since the Giants' Week 8 bye. In those nine games, Shepard has emerged as a viable complement to Odell Beckham -- catching at least four passes in five of nine games and scoring six times. Shepard was held to just 14 yards early this season against the Giants' wild-card opponent, Green Bay. It is worth noting, however, that no team has given up more yards and touchdowns to wide receivers this season than the Packers.