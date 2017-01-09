Giants' Tavarres King: Hauls in 41-yard TD in wild-card loss
King brought in three of six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers.
The speedy second-year man helped bring the Giants within one on a 41-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. King showed up with a 44-yard reception against the Redskins in Week 17, but his six targets on Sunday were nevertheless a surprise, considering he'd only received a total of four looks over the course of the regular season. Given his late-season surge and ability to get downfield, King makes for an intriguing prospect to monitor throughout the offseason.
