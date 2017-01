Cruz caught three of four targets for 30 yards in the Giants' wild card loss Sunday.

Cruz finished the season with 39 catches for 586 yards and one score in 15 games. He averaged a robust 15.0 YPC and a passable 8.1 YPT and made three catches of 40-plus yards, but at 30 and with Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard in the fold, Cruz's future in New York is in doubt.