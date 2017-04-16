Jets' Bryce Petty: Could be released if Jets draft QB
The Jets likely will release or trade Petty (shoulder) if they use an early-round draft pick on another quarterback, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.
With Josh McCown and 2016 second-rounder Christian Hackenberg seemingly both locks for the final roster, Petty would be the obvious odd man out if the Jets drafted another developmental project at quarterback. On the other hand, if he remains with the team in 2017, Petty could also get a crack at starting before the end of the season, as McCown has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and Hackenberg was unable to climb the depth chart last season. It's unclear if Petty will be ready for the start of the Jets' offseason program after undergoing January surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.
