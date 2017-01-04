Enunwa caught five of eight targets for 81 yards in Sunday's win over Buffalo.

Enunwa's largest contribution of the afternoon came early in the second quarter on a 51-yard deep ball up the sideline. The third-year player has been one of few happy surprises for the Jets this season. With offensive coordinator Chan Gailey retiring, it will be interesting to see how Enunwa responds in 2017 in a new system and with the return of go-to target Eric Decker.