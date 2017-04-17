Lions' Brandon Copeland: Signs exclusive-rights tender
Copeland signed his exclusive-rights contract tender with the Lions on Monday, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.
Copeland was primarily a special teams player for the Lions last season but also saw some time at both linebacker and defensive end. He'll likely remain in a similar role entering the 2017 campaign.
