Copeland signed his exclusive-rights contract tender with the Lions on Monday, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Copeland was primarily a special teams player for the Lions last season but also saw some time at both linebacker and defensive end. He'll likely remain in a similar role entering the 2017 campaign.

