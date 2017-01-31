Lions' Matthew Stafford: Skips Pro Bowl due to injured finger

Stafford (finger) skipped the 2017 Pro Bowl in order to rest his injured middle finger, MLive.com reports.

Stafford dislocated his right middle finger (on his throwing hand) in Week 14 against the Bears. While he finished out the regular season and also suited up for the Lions' lone playoff game in Seattle, Stafford missed the Pro Bowl because he opted for rest over surgery as a means to recover. However, it isn't clear how much rest his finger may require, or if his treatment plan will delay the start of his offseason preparation.