Riddick (wrist) remains sidelined at Friday's practice, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Riddick's wrist injury has prevented him from practicing since Dec. 9, making it likely he'll miss a fourth straight game Sunday versus the Packers. While his status will receive an official update following Friday's practice, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington appear destined to lead the Lions' rushing attack once again in Week 17.