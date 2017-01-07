Ripkowski (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Giants.

A full practice participant all week, Ripkowski was curiously downgraded one day before the Packers' postseason opener. In a backfield populated by uncommon faces, namely WR-turned-RB Ty Montgomery, Ripkowski provides a pounding presence to the ground game, which he used to great effect in a Week 17 victory at Detroit. Nine carries for 61 yards is nothing to scoff at, meaning his status will be of interest in advance of Sunday's 4:40 PM ET kickoff.