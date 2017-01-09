Ripkowski had two carries for one yard and a touchdown and also caught two passes for 11 yards in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Ripkowski did not see anywhere near as much work as he did in the Packers' regular season finale, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy standpoint by plunging in from one yard out late in the contest. He figures to continue seeing plenty of snaps in the Packers' backfield given his pass-blocking abilities, but a reprise of his Week 17 performance at any point the rest of the way seems unlikely.