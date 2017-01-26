Packers' Bryan Bulaga: Does not suffer concussion in NFC championship
After being evaluated, it was determined that Bulaga did not suffer a concussion in Sunday's NFC championship game against the Falcons, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bulaga's forced exit from Sunday's game was one of many for the Packers. With the 2016 season now in the books for Green Bay, Bulaga will enter the offseason with a clean bill of health.
