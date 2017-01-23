Packers' Christine Michael: Plays for two teams in 2016

Michael featured in 15 games for the Seahawks and Packers this season, finishing with a combined 583 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 148 attempts and 22 catches (on 29 targets) for 107 yards and another score.

Michael scored seven times through nine appearances prior to being released by the Seahawks in mid-November. After that production, and with the Packers dealing with injuries to their backfield, Michael quickly landed in Green Bay. However, given the emergence of Ty Montgomery at running back, Michael was only handed more than four carries twice in six regular season outings for the Packers. Although he provided nice depth for a team in need, and easily had his best season overall, it's unclear whether Michael fits into Green Bay's plans for the future. As a result, his impending unrestricted free agency will have to pan out before expectations of him can be formed ahead of the 2017 campaign.