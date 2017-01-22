Packers' Davante Adams: Slated to play Sunday

Adams (ankle) is slated to play in Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta, Ian Rapoport and Stacey Dales of NFL Network report.

As preparation for this contest unfolded, the Packers faced the prospect of having three of their top 4 wide receivers on the sideline Sunday. Instead, Aaron Rodgers will have Adams, Jordy Nelson (ribs), and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) at his disposal. Adams was held out of each practice this week due to a left ankle sprain, but even he admitted Thursday that this particular injury wasn't in the same realm as the one from last season. In any case, it's difficult to project his potential snap count and thereby what he can contribute versus the Falcons' 28th-ranked pass defense.