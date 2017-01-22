Packers' Davante Adams: Slated to play Sunday
Adams (ankle) is slated to play in Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta, Ian Rapoport and Stacey Dales of NFL Network report.
As preparation for this contest unfolded, the Packers faced the prospect of having three of their top 4 wide receivers on the sideline Sunday. Instead, Aaron Rodgers will have Adams, Jordy Nelson (ribs), and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) at his disposal. Adams was held out of each practice this week due to a left ankle sprain, but even he admitted Thursday that this particular injury wasn't in the same realm as the one from last season. In any case, it's difficult to project his potential snap count and thereby what he can contribute versus the Falcons' 28th-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Will have chance to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: No practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: May not practice until Saturday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Notches 76 yards receiving in divisional-round win•