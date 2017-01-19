Packers' Mason Crosby: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Crosby (illness) missed practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The hero of the Packers' divisional-round win at Dallas, Crosby has since come down with an illness. Fortunately for the 10-year veteran, he has plenty of time to rest up (and hydrate) for Sunday's NFC championship game in Atlanta. Expect Crosby's status to receive clarification by the end of the week.
