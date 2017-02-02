Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team will "probably have to tag" Short, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Short's numbers dropped in 2016 from his breakout 2015 campaign, but he still recorded 55 tackles and 6.0 sacks as a defensive tackle. Carolina will likely try to strike a long term deal with the pro-bowl lineman, but in the event they aren't able to reach an agreement the team isn't expected to let him hit free agency. Applying the franchise tag on Short would secure him for the 2017 season and allow the team to continue working with him on a longer term contract.