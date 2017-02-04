Suggs (biceps) will return to play for the Ravens in 2017, CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Suggs played with a torn biceps from Week 6 on in 2016, not to mention a vague elbow ailment he apparently had to deal with as well. He's scheduled for offseason surgery to correct the bicep issue and there doesn't appear to be any concern that either injury will impact his availability for the start of the 2017 campaign, but it awaits to be seen how extensive of a role Suggs may have entering his 15th season in the league.