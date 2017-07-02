Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Hoping to play whole career in Seattle
Baldwin said he plans to retire as a Seahawks, Sports Radio KJR's Kevin Shockey reports.
Baldwin signed a four-year, $46 million extension last offseason, keeping him under contract in Seattle at a reasonable price through 2020. The structure of the deal allows the team to re-evaluate on a year to year basis after 2017, but there's little reason to think he'll be in danger anytime soon, as his last two seasons were easily the two best of his career. He'll celebrate his 29th birthday in September and is locked in as Russell Wilson's favorite target for what should be the prime of both players' careers.
