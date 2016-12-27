Hauschka had a field goal blocked and missed a PAT in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, making one of two field-goal attempts and two of three extra points.

The missed PAT came with a minute to play and would have given the Seahawks a one-point lead. Hauschka has missed five PATs this season, though the first four were blocked. Since joining the Seahawks in 2011, Hauschka has missed 22 field-goal attempts (171 of 193). But 10 have come against the Cardinals (25 of 35). He hasn't missed more than two against any other team.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola