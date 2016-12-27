Hauschka had a field goal blocked and missed a PAT in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday, making one of two field-goal attempts and two of three extra points.

The missed PAT came with a minute to play and would have given the Seahawks a one-point lead. Hauschka has missed five PATs this season, though the first four were blocked. Since joining the Seahawks in 2011, Hauschka has missed 22 field-goal attempts (171 of 193). But 10 have come against the Cardinals (25 of 35). He hasn't missed more than two against any other team.