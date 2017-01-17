Hauschka made both of his field-goal attempts and both extra points during Seattle's divisional-round playoff loss to Atlanta.

Hauschka was mistake-free on Saturday, but with the Seahawks leaving Atlanta with a loss, the veteran is now set to hit free agency. He played the 2016 season under the last year of a three-year contract extension at a price tag of $2.7 million. Considering he led the league with seven missed PATs this season, don't be surprised if Seattle transitions to a younger and cheaper option at kicker.