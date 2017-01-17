Seahawks' Steven Hauschka: Set for free agency
Hauschka made both of his field-goal attempts and both extra points during Seattle's divisional-round playoff loss to Atlanta.
Hauschka was mistake-free on Saturday, but with the Seahawks leaving Atlanta with a loss, the veteran is now set to hit free agency. He played the 2016 season under the last year of a three-year contract extension at a price tag of $2.7 million. Considering he led the league with seven missed PATs this season, don't be surprised if Seattle transitions to a younger and cheaper option at kicker.
More News
-
Seahawks' Steven Hauschka: Miserable kicking day includes missed PAT, blocked FG•
-
Seahawks' Steven Hauschka: Capitalizes on strong offense vs. Panthers•
-
Seahawks' Steven Hauschka: Misses FG, PAT in win vs. Eagles•
-
Seahawks' Steven Hauschka: Misses chip shot to break tie Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Steven Hauschka: Misses twice but hits game-winning FG•
-
Seahawks' Steven Hauschka: Kicks 53-yarder in win vs. Jets•