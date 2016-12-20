Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed hope Tuesday that Heyward-Bey (foot) returns to action Sunday versus the Ravens, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports. "He was running full speed in a straight line last week, and we're going to do some unanticipated directional changes this week and check his football readiness," Tomlin said.

Heyward-Bey logged his fifth consecutive absence Sunday at Cincinnati due to a sprained foot, but if his recent workload is any indication, he's getting closer to game-day readiness. Any practice reps this week would mark his first since Week 9 and perhaps set him up for his long-awaited return.