Steelers' Darrius Heyward-Bey: Returns to full practice Thursday
Heyward-Bey (illness) practiced fully Thursday.
Heyward-Bey is in line to be available Sunday against the Patriots, but given that he has yet to catch a pass in either of the Steelers' postseason games to date, the veteran speedster is off the fantasy radar in postseason formats.
