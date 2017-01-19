Heyward-Bey (illness) practiced fully Thursday.

Heyward-Bey is in line to be available Sunday against the Patriots, but given that he has yet to catch a pass in either of the Steelers' postseason games to date, the veteran speedster is off the fantasy radar in postseason formats.

