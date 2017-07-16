The Texans have "no concerns" that Reader will be able to replace Vince Wilfork at nose tackle, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans' 2016 fifth-round pick who was viewed as more of a rotational lineman coming out of Clemson, Reader started seven games in his rookie season and proved sufficiently capable of occupying double teams and clogging up the trenches at the professional level. While he finished the year with only 22 tackles and one sack across 16 appearances, Reader seems to be a lock to improve upon his 40-percent snap count from a season ago and, in turn, should have more of an opportunity to rack up the counting stats in his sophomore campaign.