Fuller caught three of seven targets for 24 yards in Houston's 24-17 loss to Tennessee in Week 17.

Fuller enters Houston's playoff game this coming Saturday after what has been an unfulfilling rookie season. Whether it be injuries, inferior quarterback play or competing against stronger cornerbacks in the NFL, the Texans' 2016 first-round pick failed to be a relevant fantasy contributor. After averaging 81 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns during the first four weeks of the season, Fuller's per-game output dropped to 31 yards and he failed to score over his final 10 games played. He'll be the second wideout in the playoff game against Oakland, but he needs to get stronger in the offseason to be better able to deal with the press-coverage he sees in the NFL.