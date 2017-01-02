Murray may undergo offseason surgery on the torn plantar plate in his right foot, The Tennessean reports. "It's just all about rest, and if it feels good after some time, then I think we'll skip the surgery," Murray said Monday. "But if not, I think that's something that [Titans director of sports medicine] Todd [Toriscelli] and those guys will have to decide, and we'll come up with a game plan. It just all depends on how I feel after a couple weeks."

Murray was running roughshod over the league during the first two months of the season, reaching the century mark on the ground four times in the first eight games. In the final outing of that run, though, he injured his foot and was variously listed with either foot or toe ailments for the remainder of the campaign. With regard to that part of the body, the plantar plate is a ligament structure that stabilizes toes in one's feet, hence the fluctuation between foot and toe on those injury reports. Once the prescribed period of rest is complete, it appears as if Murray and the Titans will come to a conclusion regarding the lingering issue, despite head coach Mike Mularkey not knowing a procedure was potentially on the table as of Monday.