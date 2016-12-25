Vikings' Kai Forbath: Connects on two field goals
Forbath connected on two of two field-goal attempts but only on one of two PATs in Saturday's loss to the Packers.
While Forbath missed an extra point for the third time in his six-week tenure as a member of the Vikings, he maintained his perfect record in the field goal department. He'll look to remain blemish-free in that area during the Vikings' season finale in Week 17 against the Bears.
