Bradford completed 34 of 50 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns Saturday against the Packers.

While Bradford posted season highs in both passing yards and passing scores Saturday, it came behind a season-high 50 passing attempts in an attempt to keep pace with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Still, Bradford's performance ranked among his best as a member of the Vikings as he discovered a nearly unstoppable connection with receiver Adam Thielen. Next up, the Oklahoma product will receive an appealing matchup against the Bears in Week 17.