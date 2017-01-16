Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: No timetable on return

According to coach Mike Zimmer, Bridgewater (knee) does not have a timetable on his return, The Sports Xchange reports.

Bridgewater missed all of this season due to a serious knee injury suffered in late August. After undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and dislocation of his left knee, Bridgewater was able to walk without crutches nearly two months later. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old still has a long way to go in his recovery, which could extend into next season. Although Zimmer couldn't pin down a targeted return for Bridgewater, he said earlier that Sam Bradford, whom the Vikings acquired following Bridgewater's injury, "has earned the right to be the starting quarterback." That situation adds another layer of uncertainty to Bridgewater's fantasy stock, which obviously is reliant on him first returning to full health.