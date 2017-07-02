Gazdic has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames.

Gazdic saw action in just 11 games for the Devils last season, as he spent most of his time in the AHL with their affiliate in Albany. He should provide some extra depth for the Flames after inking a one-year deal Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he saw a bunch of time in the AHL again during the upcoming campaign, which should keep his fantasy upside fairly low.

