Flyers' Michael Del Zotto: Remains sidelined
Del Zotto (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Islanders.
Del Zotto will miss an eighth consecutive game Thursday, and the Flyers have yet to reveal how close he might be to returning to the lineup. The blueliner has been somewhat productive with 10 points (four goals, six assists), 53 shots and 110 hits through 30 games this season, making him a solid bench option in deeper leagues.
