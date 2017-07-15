Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Signs two-year deal with Vegas
Reinhart signed a two-year contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday. The deal is worth $800,000 annually.
It's officially a clean slate for Reinhart, who quickly fell out of favor with the Islanders, but was picked up by Vegas in the expansion draft. Originally selected fourth overall by the Isles in 2012, the defenseman went on to produce a mere two points with a minus-5 rating over 37 games. With respect to the pressure cooker of the NHL, look for head coach Gerard Gallant to shield him from a role that doesn't mesh with his natural skill set. Reinhart can be an imposing presence from the back line, but expecting a ton of minutes right out of the gate probably isn't realistic.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Shipping out to Vegas•
-
Oilers' Griffin Reinhart: Called up Saturday•
-
Oilers' Griffin Reinhart: Headed back to AHL•
-
Oilers' Griffin Reinhart: Promoted to parent club•
-
Oilers' Griffin Reinhart: Getting back checked out•
-
Oilers' Griffin Reinhart: Heads to minors Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...