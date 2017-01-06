McGinn had two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

The third line of McGinn, Jordan Staal and Derek Ryan was highly successful in this one, with Ryan scoring twice and both of his linemates chipping in a pair of helpers. The 22-year-old forward had just three points in 21 games coming into this one, but broke a 10-game scoreless streak here. Still, his nine points through 43 career appearances indicate McGinn can't be relied on for consistent production.