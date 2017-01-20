Kings' Andy Andreoff: Limited role for Kings following return from injury
Andreoff has failed to find the scoresheet in seven games since returning from a thumb injury.
Of greater concern for Andreoff is his lack of playing time as he's only managed to skate in seven of the Kings' last 17 games since returning. There's nothing to get excited about here given his lack of playing time and production.
