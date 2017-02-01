Kings' Tom Gilbert: Waived by team
Gilbert was placed on waivers Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Gilbert has cracked the lineup a mere 18 times this season, including making just one appearance in the Kings' last 17 outings. Unsurprisingly, the defender was waived and will likely be reassigned to AHL Ontario if he clears. Without any additional blue line depth, Los Angeles will likely call up another player unless Matt Greene (undisclosed) is ready to be activated off IR.
