Racine and a 2017 sixth round draft pick were traded to Tampa Bay in exchange for Nikita Nesterov on Thursday.

Tampa Bay marks the third franchise that Racine has been a part of since he was drafted by the Panthers in the third round of 2011's draft. He's garnered the reputation being a stay-at-home defenseman, considering he has only three points this year and has yet to top 10 points in any AHL season. Look for the Lightning to call him up should they run into defensive trouble on their blue line.