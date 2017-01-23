Panthers' Michael Sgarbossa: Just three points this year
Sgarbossa has one assist in 12 games since being traded from Anaheim.
The bottom-six center has played in 12 straight games with the Cats, skating to an average of 13:36 of ice time -- including 1:22 with the man advantage -- during that span, but has managed just a lone goal. That tally was his first as an NHLer, as he's tasted action with Colorado and Anaheim since 2012-13 but never played more than six games in a season. Nonetheless, Sgarbossa isn't exactly breaking out in his increased role in South Florida, so there's not much to see here from a fantasy standpoint.
