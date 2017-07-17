Tanner Richard: Heading overseas
Richard inked a two-year contract with Geneve-Servette of the Swiss league.
Despite making his NHL debut last year, Richard will head to Switzerland for the 2017-18 season. In his three games with the Lightning, the center averaged 12:42 of ice time and picked up just one shot on goal. The 24-year-old logged just 47 outings with AHL Syracuse, but still managed to register a career-high 14 goals -- although his point total was limited to 34. A return to North America following his two-year deal is certainly not outside the realm of possibility.
More News
-
Lightning's Tanner Richard: Sent to AHL on Friday•
-
Lightning's Tanner Richard: Promoted to NHL•
-
Lightning's Tanner Richard: Placed on waivers, headed to minors•
-
Lightning's Tanner Richard: Called up to Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Tanner Richard: Reassigned Saturday•
-
Lightning's Tanner Richard: Recalled by Lightning•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...