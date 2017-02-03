Why Doug Gottlieb thinks the Patriots defense will decide Super Bowl LI
The CBS Sports radio host explains his reasoning
Forget the Falcons' high-flying offense. Defense wins championships, which is why the Patriots will win Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.
Well, there's at least one person out there that is convinced of it -- and he even has his own radio show. That's right, CBS Sports Radio's Doug Gottlieb believes that Super Bowl history proves that likely MVP Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Falcons are in serious trouble.
Watch the video above to hear his explanation as to why.
