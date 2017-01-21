MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Rangers still after Mike Napoli despite signing James Loney

Loney is, predictably, not the answer

Earlier on Friday, the Texas Rangers reached an agreement on a minor-league deal with free-agent first baseman James Loney.

Loney is coming off a season with the New York Mets in which he batted .265/.307/.397 -- marks worse than the 2015 effort that earned him a release from the frugal Tampa Bay Rays. As such, it's not too surprising to learn that the Rangers remain interested in a different first baseman: one Mike Napoli, according to MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan.

Napoli is, of course, coming off a much better season than Loney: he hit .239/.335/.465 with 34 home runs for the Cleveland Indians. You can't even necessarily give Loney the defensive edge, since Napoli is a slick fielder at the cold corner -- a good thing for Texas's infielders, who made their throws last season to Mitch Moreland, the American League Gold Glove Award winner.

The Rangers and Napoli have been linked for a while now -- ever since the Indians moved on to Edwin Encarnacion -- so you have to figure something will get done at some point. Loney, then, is probably heading to camp with an eye on impressing another team. Such is life for a fringe player.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

