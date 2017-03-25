Report: Rangers agree to six-year, $49.5 million extension with Rougned Odor

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

The Texas Rangers have bought themselves some cost certainty at second base, while Rougned Odor has himself a nice payday. The two sides have agreed to a six-year deal worth $49.5 million with an option for a seventh year, reports Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports.

Odor, 23, hit .271/.296/.502 (105 OPS+) with 33 doubles, four triples, 33 homers, 88 RBI, 89 runs and 14 steals last season. The lefty-swinging second baseman definitely has plenty of power (just ask Jose Bautista), though his plate skills -- 135 strikeouts against only 19 walks last year -- could use some work.

As is the case with many long-term extensions for younger players, this deal isn’t exacly what it seems in terms of face value. Odor wasn’t set to hit free agency until after the 2020 season. So this deal buys out the 2017 season, which was pre-arbitration (and worth $563,180 to Odor), Odor’s three arbitration years and two years of free agency. If Odor is productive in his time the next six years, the Rangers could exercise their club option for 2023, meaning Odor can’t hit free agency until after that season.

Even through arbitration, it’s a good deal for the Rangers to know exactly what they’re going to have to pay Odor instead of going through the process each of the next three offseasons.

On the flip side, Odor is now due almost $50 million, regardless of what transpires these next six years.

These are the types of deals that begin mutually beneficially but sometimes, eventually, appear to tip toward one side or the other. As I’ve noted before, Anthony Rizzo’s seven-year, $42 million deal looks ridiculously club-friendly now for the Cubs, but Jon Singleton’s five-year, $10 million deal is a total waste for the Astros.

For now, the Rangers have nailed down their intentions at second base for the next six years while Odor has banked a hefty salary. That’s a win-win in the short term.