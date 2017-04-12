WATCH: Brett Gardner, Rickie Weeks Jr. injured in violent collision at first base

The Yankees and Rays squared off for the middle game of their three-game series (CBS GameTracker) Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. The two clubs are playing for the fifth time in the first week and a half of the season.

In the sixth inning Brett Gardner and Rickie Weeks Jr. were involved in a scary collision at first base on a ground ball. Gardner hit a tapper back to the mound and pitcher Xavier Cedeno threw to first. The throw was low, Weeks reached down to catch it, and Gardner ran into him at full speed. Here's the play:

Here's a slow motion replay that shows just how violent this collision was:

The ball scooted away from Weeks following the collision. Gardner had the wherewithal to crawl back to first to make sure he was safe, though he remained on the ground for several minutes following the play. Eventually both Gardner and Weeks walked off under their own power.

It should be noted Wednesday was only Weeks' third career appearance at first base. A more experienced first baseman likely plays that differently. Weeks went down to get it almost like a middle infielder receiving a throw at second base on a stolen base attempt, and he wound up in Gardner's path.

The Rays have since announced Weeks left the game with neck and shoulder soreness. Gardner seems to have gotten the worst of the collision based on the way his head snapped back. The Yankees say he has a bruised jaw and a strained neck.