Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres is one step closer to reaching the major leagues

Thanks in part to young players like Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the New York Yankees are in first place in the AL East following Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Rays (NY 3, TB 2). Many figured this would be a down year for the Yankees as they moved forward with their youth movement. That hasn't been the case.

The Yankees may soon have another highly touted young player in their lineup. Top prospect Gleyber Torres, who came over from the Chicago Cubs in the Aroldis Chapman trade last year, was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A on Sunday.

Torres, 20, hit .273/.367/.496 with five home runs and nearly as many walks (17) as strikeouts (21) in 32 Double-A games this year. He also missed a little more than a week with a minor shoulder injury in April. At least one talent evaluator believes Torres is ready for the Triple-A assignment despite his limited Double-A time.

No. Just saw him two weeks ago - he looked ready on both sides https://t.co/07neA4yY3M — keithlaw (@keithlaw) May 21, 2017

Back during spring training Torres hit .448 with six doubles and two home runs in 19 eye-opening games. Last year he became the youngest batting champion and league MVP in Arizona Fall League history.

MLB.com currently ranks Torres as the second best prospect in baseball, behind Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada. Here's a snippet of their scouting report on Torres:

Torres has exceptionally quick hands that allow him to excel at the dish and in the field. He's very advanced at the plate, recognizing pitches well, displaying patience and using the entire field. His power projections seem to increase each year as he adds strength and experience, and he now looks like he'll deliver 20-plus homers on an annual basis in his prime. Scouts also seem to gain a greater appreciation for Torres' defense with each passing season. Though he's just an average runner, he definitely has the actions, hands and arm strength to play shortstop for a long time. Chapman may have helped Chicago win the World Series, but Torres may help New York win the trade.

Torres is a natural shortstop, though the Yankees have had him play some second and third base to increase his versatility. Didi Gregorius is entrenched at shortstop at the MLB level anyway. Exposing Torres to other infield spots will help the Yankees get him in the lineup.

Despite his age and limited experience above Single-A, it's not out of the question that Torres could reach MLB later this season. Other tippy top 20-year-old shortstop prospects like Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts started their age 20 seasons at Double-A and finished it in the big leagues in recent years. Torres could follow a similar path.

For now, the Yankees are moving Torres up to Triple-A, and they'll give him some time to settle in. And if things are still going well in a few weeks, the Yankees could very well call him up in the second half, like they did with Judge and Sanchez last year, and Greg Bird and Luis Severino the year before.